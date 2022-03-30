Enquiries flood in for new beach huts on Lowestoft seafront

Lowestoft's new beach huts have received "an incredible amount of interest" from potential buyers looking to sun themselves on the seafront.

The build of 72 beach huts - named the Eastern Edge - is currently underway on the site of the former Jubilee Terrace huts on the promenade, as part of work by East Suffolk Council to regenerate the town.

Designed by Norwich-based architects Chaplin Farrant, the new huts are being erected on two levels and face partially south to ensure maximum sunshine throughout the day.

The tips of the structures face eastwards, reflecting Lowestoft’s position as the most easterly location in the country and is the inspiration behind their new name.

The sale of the beach huts are being jointly managed by agents Paul Hubbard and Steel & Co.

Those who have already expressed an interest will be contacted and provided with pre-sales information over the next few weeks.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “There has been an incredible amount of interest from people in the new beach huts and we are pleased to now be at the exciting stage of offering people the chance to purchase one.

“These huts are already a talking point in the local area and form just one part of our ambitious plans for the seafront and the town centre.

"The new Eastern Edge huts will attract visitors from across the country, increasing footfall in the town centre, boosting the local economy and enhancing the lives of local residents.”

Paul Hubbard, managing director of Paul Hubbard Estate Agents, added: “Now these are taking shape, you can see that they are truly unique, high quality and something for our town to be proud of.

"We have one of the best beaches around and this is the perfect way to enjoy it with comfort and convenience."

Each beach hut will have a raised area of decking to the front which will enable people to sit without restricting access to those using the lower promenade.

Of the 72 huts, half will be sold and the other 36 will be available to hire on a weekly basis through a dedicated booking website.

Construction of Eastern Edge is anticipated to be completed ahead of the summer season.

New enquiries can be made to Paul Hubbard on 01502 531218 or by emailing info@paulhubbardonline.com.