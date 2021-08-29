Funding boosts open for east Suffolk community groups

Published: 11:26 AM August 29, 2021

Funding boosts are open for community groups in Southwold, Carlton Colville and Kessingland. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Voluntary and community groups in several east Suffolk towns and villages could be in line for a key funding boost.

East Suffolk Council's Carlton Colville, Kessingland, Southwold and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership will open applications for their third round of funding grants later this week.

The scheme launched in December 2020 and was followed by a second round in May 2021.

The scheme is aimed at tackling social isolation and loneliness, as well as improving the services available to young people, and may support groups and organisations who will be facing challenges post-lockdown.

Jenny Ceresa, chair of the partnership, said: "The scheme is aimed at helping these local groups deliver a range of projects, activities and services to our communities which tackle the priorities set out by the Partnership to improve and enhance the lives of local residents."

The scheme will reopen on August 31 until October 5 and will offer grants of up to £1,500.

For more details, go to: www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/community/community-partnerships.