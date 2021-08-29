News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Funding boosts open for east Suffolk community groups

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:26 AM August 29, 2021   
Southwold will feature on the Beach of Dreams epic coastal walk this summerc

Funding boosts are open for community groups in Southwold, Carlton Colville and Kessingland. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Voluntary and community groups in several east Suffolk towns and villages could be in line for a key funding boost.

East Suffolk Council's Carlton Colville, Kessingland, Southwold and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership will open applications for their third round of funding grants later this week.

The scheme launched in December 2020 and was followed by a second round in May 2021. 

The scheme is aimed at tackling social isolation and loneliness, as well as improving the services available to young people, and may support groups and organisations who will be facing challenges post-lockdown.

Jenny Ceresa, chair of the partnership, said: "The scheme is aimed at helping these local groups deliver a range of projects, activities and services to our communities which tackle the priorities set out by the Partnership to improve and enhance the lives of local residents."

You may also want to watch:

The scheme will reopen on August 31 until October 5 and will offer grants of up to £1,500.

For more details, go to: www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/community/community-partnerships.

Most Read

  1. 1 Could Pontins Pakefield welcome Afghan refugees?
  2. 2 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
  3. 3 Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in alleyway
  1. 4 East coast swimmers land gold for Paralympics GB at Tokyo 2020
  2. 5 Why you might need to book ahead at The Village Maid in Lound
  3. 6 People with these surnames could be sitting on an unclaimed fortune
  4. 7 Nick Knowles spotted dining at Lowestoft pub
  5. 8 Leisure centre set for further improvements after £1m refurbishment
  6. 9 Fourth signing of the week set to bolster Lowestoft Town FC
  7. 10 Three new signings boost Blues
Carlton Colville News
Kessingland News
Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A section of Waveney Drive in Lowestoft will be closed from Monday, September 6 until the end of July 2022.

Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Banksy artwork on the corner of London Road North and Regent Road in Lowestoft. 

Live

Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Further reports of anti social behaviour have been reported in Sparrow's Nest, Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary

Increased patrols around popular park in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Where are the best and worst McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor? Photo: Archant

Food and Drink

McDonald's in Norwich runs out of milkshakes amid nationwide shortages

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon