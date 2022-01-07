Further funding boost as scheme benefits community groups

Community and voluntary groups are being offered a boost as a council opens the latest round of a funding scheme next week.

Groups in Carlton Colville, Kessingland, Southwold and the surrounding villages will be able to apply for much-needed funding as part of the East Suffolk Community Partnerships.

The Carlton Colville, Kessingland, Southwold and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership initially launched its small grant scheme in December 2020, followed by a second round in May 2021 and a third round last August.

With a fourth round opening for applications from Monday, January 10, the scheme is aimed at tackling social isolation and loneliness and improving the services available to young people.

Grants of up to £1,500 will be available for projects which addresses these and can include activities that can help individuals, groups and families or benefit the wider community, either as a one off or as a series of activities or events.

Cllr Norman Brooks said that research suggested that pricing was not an issue for disabled drivers, instead it was accessibility. PHOTO: East Suffolk Conservatives - Credit: Archant

Norman Brooks, chair of the Partnership, said: “We have already seen our communities benefit through this scheme, so I am pleased to be able to launch another round of funding."

Visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/community/community-partnerships/ for details.