How to find out when bins will be collected in East Suffolk this Christmas

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:30 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 12:51 PM December 11, 2020
Bin collections in the Waveney area had been delayed due to the adverse weather. Picture: Nick Butch

Details of bin collection changes over the festive period will be passed on to East Suffolk residents from next week.

East Suffolk Norse will be distributing bin hangers to all households in the district from Monday, which will provide residents with information about the changes for Christmas and New Year.

Bins may be collected on a different day to the usual schedule during this period.

Councillor James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: "Our partners at East Suffolk Norse work hard during the Christmas and New Year period to ensure the frequency of bin collections is retained, despite the bank holidays.

"To avoid disappointment and missed bin collections, I urge residents to check the bin hanger when they receive it as there may be changes to their usual collections.

Normal bin collections will resume from Monday, January 11, 2021.

The councillor also urged residents to recycle correctly.

For details of bin collections, go to: www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/refuse-collection.

To find out what can and cannot be recycled in kerbside bins, go to: www.suffolkrecycling.org.uk/a-z-of-recycling.

