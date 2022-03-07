'Exciting' repair works progressing at historic former Post Office

The first phase of the stone cleaning has been carried out to the former Post Office in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones/Facebook

Conservation work to restore a Grade II listed building is "progressing well."

A scheme of work to repair the historic character of Lowestoft’s former Post Office - which has been empty for almost four years - started in January.

Work is continuing to restore the historic former Post Office in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Restoring the former Post Office on London Road North back to its former glory, contractors R G Carter took possession of the building from January 17 with the work expected to be completed by early summer.

Works to fix the roof, repair the windows, carry out conservation of stonework on the façade and reconfigure the ground floor windows to restore the entrance to the central bay of the building, as per the original design, are continuing while the existing ramp will also be repositioned to improve the appearance of the building.

Impressions of the design for the former Post Office building, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant/RG Carter

These repairs are being funded through the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project, financed by Historic England and East Suffolk Council, delivered in partnership with Lowestoft Town Council and East Suffolk Building Preservation Trust.

Funding is also being made available for the conservation repairs through the Towns Fund, money which has been allocated to East Suffolk Council from central government to drive the sustainable economic regeneration of towns.

Impressions of the design for the former Post Office building, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant/RG Carter

The former Post Office building was purchased by the council four years ago as part of a wider programme to boost regeneration in the town centre.

A council spokesman said: "Work to restore the exterior of the former Post Office in Lowestoft is progressing well."

A post on the Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones Facebook and Twitter pages said that it was "exciting" to see the works progressing.

Work is continuing at the former Post Office in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones/Facebook

It said: "Exciting to see works progressing at the former Post Office on London Road North.

"The first phase of the stone cleaning has been carried out which has allowed conservators to survey the condition of the stone to inform the scheme of repairs.

"Scaffolding is still being erected to the back of the building and will later cover the roof to enable it to carry out re-roofing works.

"Works will be under way well into the summer."

The repair works will help facilitate a new use for the building, with plans set to be announced later in the year.