Protest to take place in Lowestoft ahead of COP26 climate summit

Protesters will gather in Lowestoft on Saturday as part of a global day of demonstrations as world leaders gather for the COP26 climate summit.

Campaigners will call on world leaders to up their climate crisis commitments, keep fossil fuels in the ground and scale up investment in low-carbon alternatives.

The November 6 demo, meeting at noon in Lowestoft’s Station Square is just one of a global day of actions being held in the UK and around the world, with people of all political persuasions or none encouraged to attend.

Demo organisers said: “We need to keep fossil fuels in the ground, and invest in low carbon alternatives now. We need an economy based on the wellbeing of everyone, not exploitation and profit for the few.

“The planet is already burning, yet world leaders reject the scale of change we need in favour of tinkering at the edges.

“That’s why we are bringing together movements from across the world to build power for system change and we need your help to amplify their voices and demands.”

Leaders of nearly 200 nations have gathered in Glasgow for the two-week COP26 summit where pledges and action to tackle the climate crisis are being sought.

Councillor Louise Gooch, environment spokeswoman from East Suffolk Council’s opposition labour group, said: “This demonstration is an excellent opportunity for residents of all ages to engage with the debate on climate change and to show that this can no longer be ‘business as usual’.”

All of the council’s political groups have united to pen an open letter to East Suffolk residents to coincide with COP26, urging people to do their bit in the climate crisis fight.

Environment cabinet member with the Conservative administration, James Mallinder said it was about “all of us at East Suffolk working together to do what’s right for our residents”.

The letter said: “Here at East Suffolk, we continue with a strong environment vision to use all our powers to introduce a new type of local governance where we remove politics, and we all work together to focus on making the right environmental decisions for our communities.

“We must continue to reduce our carbon footprint, but we must protect nature which equally has an important role to remove the carbon. We must consume less, reuse, repurpose and recycle where we can and reduce our waste.

“We are blessed here in East Suffolk with a diverse landscape from shingle beaches to the deepest forest and everything in between and we continue to balance the demand from visitors, business and our residents, to make sure all work in partnership.

“All of us our expecting big fundamental changes in policy resulting from COP26 and these big changes, combined by the small changes we can make in our lives will halt and repair the damage on our planet.

“The time is now and delay in action is no longer an option. Between residents, town and parish councils and your district council we can and will make a difference and put the environment at the heart of East Suffolk.”