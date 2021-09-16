Council launches way to keep up to date with town regeneration plans
- Credit: Thomas Chapman
East Suffolk Council bosses say they are "incredibly excited" about a new website that will help people find out more about regeneration plans for a Waveney town.
ThinkLowestoft was created to help the community, businesses, investors, and visitors learn about the plans and work underway in the town.
The website follows another council programme that was designed to find out what residents thought of their town.
The council wanted to understand what makes Lowestoft special, competitive, and different to other places.
By bringing this together, East Suffolk Council wanted to create a new story that everyone can share and be part of.
Lowestoft secured £24.9 million earlier this year through the government's Towns Fund, it was meant to be invested in the regeneration of the town, and driving economic growth.
ThinkLowestoft is meant to underpin the town's aims, including the two Heritage Action Zones and the Enterprise Zones.
Cllr Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Economic Development said: “We are incredibly excited about the future of Lowestoft and the opportunities to maximise its huge potential."
