Councillors to discuss controversial beach hut plans

Published: 1:04 PM April 8, 2021

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. A view showing the visual effect of the roof line. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

Controversial plans to replace beach huts on Lowestoft seafront are set to be examined by town councillors next week.

Lowestoft town councillors will meet online on Tuesday evening to discuss plans to replace demolished beach chalets which closed down due to safety concerns almost five years ago.

A £1.6 million scheme began in July 2020 to demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets at Jubilee Parade on the south Lowestoft seafront and reinforce the lower cliff face at the southern end of the beach.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

It came after health and safety engineers raised fears over the structural integrity of the 1930s buildings, with demolition completed in February.

Plans for a "two deck construction" design were unveiled last month, with East Suffolk Council appointed agents Chaplin Farrant Ltd lodging plans for 72 beach huts.

These include 35 for market sale on the upper level, while the 37 on the lower existing parade will be kept by East Suffolk Council for lease.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

The plans, however, have divided opinion among locals, with some branding the designs "hideous" and "too modern", while others say they are "beautiful" and "just what Lowestoft needs."

Members of Lowestoft Town Council's planning and environment committee will meet online on Tuesday, April 13 at 6pm to discuss the plans, with the meeting to be streamed live on the council's YouTube channel.

While the town councillors can make recommendations about the plans, the final say will come from members of East Suffolk Council's northern planning committee.

The proposals were due to be discussed by the committee on Tuesday, April 13, but this has since been withdrawn from the meeting's agenda, with a decision due at a later date.

A statement on the updated agenda says: "The reason for the withdrawal is that the consultation period will not have been completed by the time the application would have been heard by the committee at this meeting.

"To ensure a full assessment of all representations is properly undertaken, and thus enabling members to consider these carefully, an updated report will be submitted to the committee at a future meeting."