Council's station restoration slammed as 'ill-thought-out carbuncle'

Plans to restore a part of Lowestoft station which has sat vacant for half a century have been blasted as "hideous, ill-thought-out carbuncle".

The Lowestoft Central Project, which has been involved in several initiatives to restore other parts of Lowestoft Railway Station, warn the plans will "desecrate the heritage" of the building by adding a modern steel and polymer roof extension.

East Suffolk Council (ESC) announced the plans last week ahead of a public consultation on the project, which comes after Lowestoft was awarded £24.9 million for a series of projects through the government's Towns Fund.

The Lowestoft Railway Station consultation event. - Credit: Mick Howes

A council spokesperson said they wanted to "deliver sustainable future use, while capturing the history and heritage of the iconic building".

The project would see the building brought back into full use to provide a restaurant, café and flexible workspace, which could be open by 2024.

In a statement about the plans, a spokesperson for the Lowestoft Central Project said East Suffolk Council, and Waveney District Council before them, had "overseen more destruction of our town’s heritage than occurred during both World Wars".

They added: "We have worked tirelessly with the rail industry and local community over several years to restore and rejuvenate much of Lowestoft’s historic railway station, but believe plans mooted by ESC to add a modern steel and polymer roof extension to the former station buffet to be a hideous, ill-thought-out carbuncle, set to desecrate the heritage and destroy the symmetry of a station once praised by art and architectural historian, Nikolaus Pevsner.

Daytime visualisation of the station. - Credit: LDA Designs

"We are absolutely appalled that East Suffolk Council are seeking to add a steel and polymer extension to the roof of the town’s historic railway station. It will be an absolute blot on the landscape at the very heart of the town’s conservation area.

"The proposal is over-bearing and completely out of place on top of a Victorian structure.

"To be honest we'd rather the building stayed in its present form than be alerted so drastically.

"What is just as frustrating is that as while the authority negotiated with the building owners Network Rail, we have, in good faith, held back on our efforts to achieve a reinstatement of the station overall roof and creation of new toilets - both would arguably be of more benefit to the public and passengers."

A night time visualisation of the station. - Credit: LDA Designs

They also raised concerns about access for those with mobility issues.

The Lowestoft Central Project has been involved in a number of restoration projects at the site, including work to reopen the former Parcels Office, repurposing the building as an indoor public exhibition space and the opening of the town's Tourist Information Office.

An East Suffolk Council spokesperson said: “East Suffolk Council has been working in partnership with Network Rail, Railway Heritage Trust and Greater Anglia to develop a project which will bring a building that has been vacant since the 1970s back to full use.

“We want to deliver sustainable future use, capture the history and heritage of this iconic building, and ensure that it is accessible to all.

“We are very pleased with the volume of responses we have received so far and it is clear that this is a building which is important to local people.

“Following feedback from the consultation process, more work will be undertaken which will include the presentation of a range of views from multiple angles, further detail about accessibility, and information about maintaining the existing historic fabric of the building.

“The consultation period is still open for comment and we welcome views from residents, businesses and visitors to the town.”

The Lowestoft Railway Station consultation event. - Credit: Mick Howes

Martin Halliday, community rail development officer at Community Rail Norfolk, parent organisation of the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership, said: “We are aware of the proposals put forward by East Suffolk Council last week in respect of Lowestoft’s historic railway station and have noted the many considerable concerns subsequently raised in regard to the proposed modern roof extension.

"As a matter of urgency, the matter will be discussed at our forthcoming Wherry Lines steering group meeting. However, in the meantime, we would strongly advise anyone with concerns to ensure they make these known through the local authority consultation process."

With an online consultation now open, copies of the plans are also available by post, by emailing economicregen@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or call East Suffolk Council’s Customer Service Centre on 0333 016 2000.