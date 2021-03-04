News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

'We didn't get fair hearing' - Care group's anger at new home refusal

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:27 PM March 4, 2021    Updated: 3:35 PM March 4, 2021
gorleston road

Location of the proposal on Gorleston Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A care home group's management has hit out after a planning application to build a new home was refused.

Councillors at an East Suffolk council planning meeting for the north rejected the proposals over fears about overdevelopment on the road at 44 Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad, even though the development was approved for recommendation by planning officers.

care home

Kingsley Healthcare have expressed disappointment at the refusal. - Credit: Google Maps

At the time of the meeting on February 22, councillors voiced their concerns about the proposed development.

Craig Rivett, councillor for Pakefield, said: "This looks enormous and a massive overdevelopment."

Andree Gee, councillor for Oulton Broad, added: "This is entirely against the current street scene and I also recommend refusal based upon the size of this development."

But Kingsley Healthcare and its head of public relations Stephen Pullinger expressed frustration at the decision.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Pullinger said: “It’s clear from everything the planning officers have written that there are no planning grounds to refuse our application.

“We do not feel we were given a fair hearing; the applications before us took hours to debate and yet a scheme of the size of ours, creating great facilities and new opportunities for employment, was given only a short hearing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lowestoft gets £24.9m for key town centre projects
  2. 2 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
  3. 3 A12 closed following serious three-vehicle crash
  1. 4 Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through region
  2. 5 Dangerous double drug-driver awaits sentence for injuring cyclist
  3. 6 Traffic problems as bridge lights stuck on red
  4. 7 Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital
  5. 8 Man charged following early morning burglary attempt
  6. 9 Honda motorbike stolen in overnight theft
  7. 10 The voice of the Shipping Forecast publishes latest fox storybook

"Our scheme would deliver much needed extra care beds in East Suffolk where research has shown there are currently 900 beds fewer than required to meet demand.

“We assembled a great team that worked closely with highways, drainage and planning officers to develop plans that would meet all regulatory requirements.

"How does the current planning process work to facilitate investment for better facilities? It looks as if the system has not worked here.”

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council has defended the councillors' stance.

The spokesperson said: “The application was considered by the Planning Committee North; members of the committee reviewed the report, received the officer presentation, listened to all public speaking, and questioned officers and the applicant/agent.

 “Concerns were raised over the design of the proposed development in regards to its relationship with the surrounding area, which is primarily residential properties.

"These concerns were then translated into a reason for refusal. Should they wish to, the applicant is able to appeal against the decision to the Planning Inspectorate.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kala Reeve, right, and Keeley Chaplin, who have opened KK's Sweet Treats in Lowestoft. Picture: DENI

Best friends to launch sweet shop together in seaside town

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Southwold seafront and pier

Coronavirus

Parts of Waveney could be Covid-free for first time in months, figures show

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
dougie field and darren field lowestoft

Coronavirus

Tributes to kind-hearted dad-of-three who died from Covid

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
lowestoft high street

What is the future for Lowestoft's historic high street?

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus