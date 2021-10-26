'Incredibly exciting': New operator to be unveiled for pavilion regeneration

Published: 6:30 AM October 26, 2021

Refurbishment of an iconic seafront pavilion is set to start in the New Year.

Work to transform the East Point Pavilion into a "unique destination" for Lowestoft seafront, looks set to gather pace in forthcoming months.

And provided the work starts in January, "an Easter opening" has been earmarked.

An artists impression of the restyled East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A six-figure revamp of East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft was unanimously approved in October last year as East Suffolk Council’s planning north committee gave the go-ahead for work to "reconfigure the inside, insert sliding doors, extensions and new louvres and vents."

With £720,000 from the government’s Towns Fund being used for its restoration, businesses were offered an “exciting opportunity” last year to trade within a restyled seafront pavilion, which would see a thriving food hall and local events venue created.

The building, which is owned by the council, opened in May 1993 and has housed a tourist information office and children’s play area over the years.

East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

It effectively ceased operating in April 2016 in the main, with only a small portion of the building used in recent years for café space.

With plans for the repurposing of the building led by Norwich-based Hudson Architects, supported by Hemingway Design, a planning application was lodged with East Suffolk Council last year.

The first phase of the regeneration works was earmarked for completion earlier this year.

However, the continuing coronavirus crisis and delays within the construction sector had put the scheme on hold.

But last week East Suffolk Council welcomed Arts Council England leaders to Lowestoft to learn about the "ambitious plans" for "cultural regeneration" within the town.

A council spokesman said: "The group, joined by East Suffolk's chief executive Stephen Baker, visited the Marina Theatre, the former Post Office and East Point Pavilion, along with local representatives."

The former Post Office in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

And after hosting this visit, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Following a delay caused in part by inflation in the construction sector, we are now out to tend for a contractor for the refurbishment work.

"It is our intention to award the contract in December, with work starting in January for an Easter opening.

"We are aware that there has been some vandalism and are including this as part of the general repairs and refurbishment.

“We will shortly be unveiling the operator for this venue, which will be an incredibly exciting addition to the town’s growing night-time economy.”

It comes after Moss and Co opened the new late night venue Mossy's in Lowestoft at the weekend.

Adam Vass, operations manager at Moss and Co, with Andrew Rogers, operations director at Moss and Co, at Mossy's in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

After a significant revamp of the Harbour Inn, Adam Vass, operations manager at Moss and Co, admitted there was excitement and real "potential for this part of the town" with the investments in the East Point Pavilion and Claremont Pier creating a party central feel.