'Minor demolition' and revamp of seafront pavilion to begin

East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft, just days before the start of a scheme of works to transform the iconic seafront building. - Credit: Mark Boggis

Refurbishment of an iconic seafront pavilion is set to start next week.

A scheme of work to transform the East Point Pavilion into a "unique destination" for Lowestoft seafront will begin next Monday after a contractor was appointed to undertake the refurbishment.

An artists impression of the restyled East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

After the organisers of Lowestoft’s First Light Festival was unveiled as the new operator for the pavilion in November, a search for a contractor was launched.

It comes after a six-figure revamp of the pavilion had been unanimously approved in October 2020 as East Suffolk Council’s planning north committee gave the go-ahead for the pavilion to be redesigned internally, creating a food hall with a mix of traders within a flexible, open plan space for community and cultural activity, art, music and comedy performances.

With £720,000 from the government’s Towns Fund being used for its restoration, work to repurpose the building into an exciting community and events space was put on hold amid the continuing coronavirus crisis and delays within the construction sector.

But now, work is due to begin next week.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "Lowestoft contractor PJ Spillings is scheduled to take possession of the building next Monday, January 17, to start a process of minor demolition and then the fit-out of the building.

"The toilets will also be fully refurbished as part of the programme, and will be closed on January 17, but will be replaced with a temporary facility for public use for the duration of the works."

Supported by the council, First Light CIC will curate a programme of events and activities to be held within the pavilion, in addition to offering a unique street food offer.

First Light CIC will also use the "newly renovated" pavilion as an office base, with an "Easter opening" earmarked.

The building, which is owned by the council, opened in May 1993 and has housed a tourist information office and a children’s play area over the years.

East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft in October 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

It effectively ceased operating in April 2016 in the main, with only a small portion of the building used in recent years for café space.