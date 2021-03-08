100 'wild' spaces identified to boost wildlife in coastal district
- Credit: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL
Dozens more "wild" spaces have been identified in a coastal district as part of a bid to benefit wildlife.
Last year, East Suffolk Council created 40 wild spaces as part of their 'Pardon the weeds, we're feeding the bees' campaign, where grass was left to grow and wildflowers planted.
This year, a further 60 spaces have been identified, where grass will not be cut until the end of the season.
The council say these areas are large enough to provide an environmental benefit, but do not present any safety issues for local communities.
Councillor James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment, said: "We were really pleased with the positive response we received from residents and visitors last year, with some of our 'Pardon the weeds, we're feeding the bees' signs popping up on social media.
"This year, we're creating even more wild spaces and we will now manage these to help wildlife to thrive, through reduced cutting and the sowing of wildflowers.
"We are committed to promoting environmental sustainability and ensure responsible stewardship of our open spaces.
"By making these small changes, we are hopeful these conservation areas will benefit both wildlife and local people living nearby."
The conservation areas are:
- St Michaels churchyard, Beccles
- Highleas Close, Beccles
- Puddingmoor Slopes, Beccles
- St Mary Paddock, Beccles
- The Dell, Beccles
- St Marys, Benhall
- Annis Hill Banks, Bungay
- Beccles Road, Bungay
- Bungay Cemetery
- Elizabeth Bonholte Close, Bungay
- Old cemetery, Bungay
- St Marys, Bungay
- Trinity, Bungay
- Carlton Park, Carlton Colville
- All Saints, Easton
- Phillips Avenue, Felixstowe paddocks
- Brook Lane, Framlingham
- Castle Brook open space, Framlingham
- The Knoll, Framlingham
- Vyces Road, Framlingham
- Halesworth Cemetery
- St Mary's, Halesworth
- All Saints, Kesgrave
- Grange Farm Ashdale, open space banked areas, Kesgrave
- Grange Farm Pergola Gardens, Kesgrave
- Grange Farm Ropes Drive underpasses, Kesgrave
- Grange Farm Through Jollys open space, Kesgrave
- St Margaret's, Leiston
- Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft
- Kirkley cemetery
- Lowestoft cemetery
- Lowestoft seafront slopes
- Millennium Way, Lowestoft
- Normanston Drive/Peto Way roundabout, Lowestoft
- Peto Way banks, Lowestoft
- St Margaret's, Lowestoft
- St Peter and St John, Lowestoft
- Old Churchyard, Melton
- St John the Baptist, Saxmundham
- St Mary's Earl Soham, Soham
- Church/Hospital Green, Southwold
- St Edmunds, Southwold
- St Peter's and St Paul's, Aldburgh
- St Martin and St Mary, Trimly St Martin
- St Mary's, Ufford
- Yarmouth Road/B1438, Ufford
- St Mary's, Walpole
- St Peter's, Wenhaston
- All Saints, Wickham Market
- Area behind the swimming pool, Woodbridge
- Woodbridge Cemetery
- Collingwood Road, Woodbridge
- Hillyfields, Woodbridge
- Lime Kiln Quay, Woodbridge
- Seckford Hall Road, Woodbridge
- St John's, Woodbridge
- St Mary's, Woodbridge
- Through Duncans, Woodbridge
- Portland Crescent, Woodbridge
- Pepys Avenue, Worlingham
- Werels Loke, Worlingham
- St Nicholas, Wrentham
- Wrentham New Cemetery
- Wrentham Old Cemetery
- St Peter's, Yoxford