100 'wild' spaces identified to boost wildlife in coastal district

Published: 4:12 PM March 8, 2021

Dozens more "wild" spaces have been identified in a coastal district as part of a bid to benefit wildlife.

Last year, East Suffolk Council created 40 wild spaces as part of their 'Pardon the weeds, we're feeding the bees' campaign, where grass was left to grow and wildflowers planted.

This year, a further 60 spaces have been identified, where grass will not be cut until the end of the season.

Signs for East Suffolk Council's Pardon the weeds campaign allowing parts of the district to 're-wild' - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The council say these areas are large enough to provide an environmental benefit, but do not present any safety issues for local communities.

Councillor James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment, said: "We were really pleased with the positive response we received from residents and visitors last year, with some of our 'Pardon the weeds, we're feeding the bees' signs popping up on social media.

"This year, we're creating even more wild spaces and we will now manage these to help wildlife to thrive, through reduced cutting and the sowing of wildflowers.

"We are committed to promoting environmental sustainability and ensure responsible stewardship of our open spaces.

"By making these small changes, we are hopeful these conservation areas will benefit both wildlife and local people living nearby."

The conservation areas are: