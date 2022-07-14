Council's plan to tackle anti-social behaviour

A council has launched plans to tackle anti-social behaviour in local communities.

Representatives from East Suffolk Council and Suffolk Police will be visiting towns across the district to speak to residents about tackling anti-social behaviour in their communities and how to report it.

Councillor Letitia Smith, cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: “These sessions will provide residents with information on how to report ASB and what is being done across East Suffolk to reduce ASB incidents and ensure people feel safe in their communities.

“We would urge residents not to suffer in silence if they experience ASB.

"Incidents can be reported to our ASB officers or to Suffolk Police if people feel that they are at immediate risk or in danger.”

Recent YouGov research commissioned by Resolve found that more than half of people (56pc) believe that ‘more needs to be done’ to tackle ASB in their community.

However, after they witnessed or experienced ASB, a similar proportion of the public (57pc) said that they did not report it to anyone.

Rebecca Bryant, chief executive of Resolve, said: “ASB is not low-level crime. It can have a long-lasting impact on the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime.

“It is important that the challenge of ASB continues to be given the priority it needs so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities.

“We are delighted that East Suffolk Council is supporting this hugely important campaign. It is vital to develop partnership approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around ASB.”

Where will the ASB team be?