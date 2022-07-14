Council's plan to tackle anti-social behaviour
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
A council has launched plans to tackle anti-social behaviour in local communities.
Representatives from East Suffolk Council and Suffolk Police will be visiting towns across the district to speak to residents about tackling anti-social behaviour in their communities and how to report it.
Councillor Letitia Smith, cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: “These sessions will provide residents with information on how to report ASB and what is being done across East Suffolk to reduce ASB incidents and ensure people feel safe in their communities.
“We would urge residents not to suffer in silence if they experience ASB.
"Incidents can be reported to our ASB officers or to Suffolk Police if people feel that they are at immediate risk or in danger.”
Recent YouGov research commissioned by Resolve found that more than half of people (56pc) believe that ‘more needs to be done’ to tackle ASB in their community.
However, after they witnessed or experienced ASB, a similar proportion of the public (57pc) said that they did not report it to anyone.
Most Read
- 1 Angry neighbours 'sleep-deprived' due to 2am anti-social car park racers
- 2 'Further 100 jobs' to be created with go-ahead for new 32-bed care home
- 3 Waveney MP reveals who he's backing to be next prime minister
- 4 New bungalow plans approved in 'wildlife corridor' despite objections
- 5 WATCH: Parachute jumper captures amazing footage of Suffolk coast
- 6 Rider escapes unharmed as moped bursts into flames
- 7 Lowestoft man wanted on recall to prison
- 8 College signs off successful year with staff and student awards
- 9 Ten more women make sexual misconduct claims against Tim Westwood
- 10 Talented athletes from across GB showcase skills at 'fantastic' event
Rebecca Bryant, chief executive of Resolve, said: “ASB is not low-level crime. It can have a long-lasting impact on the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime.
“It is important that the challenge of ASB continues to be given the priority it needs so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities.
“We are delighted that East Suffolk Council is supporting this hugely important campaign. It is vital to develop partnership approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around ASB.”
Follow the ASB Team on Facebook at www.facebook.com/antisocialbehaviourESC
For more information about ASB Awareness Week, please visit: www.resolveuk.org.uk/asbawarenessweek
Where will the ASB team be?
- July 18, 10am-1pm, Britten Centre, Lowestoft
- July 18, 1pm-4pm, Southwold Co-op
- July 19, 10am-12pm, Halesworth Town Park
- July 19, 10am-1pm, Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad
- July 20, 1pm-4pm, Whitton Estate, Lowestoft
- July 20, 1pm-4pm, Kessingland Co-op
- July 21, 11am-12pm, Tesco, Beccles
- July 21, 10am-1pm, South Beach, Lowestoft
- July 22, 4pm-7pm, Gunton Community Park
- July 23, 2pm-3pm, Wharton Street car park, Bungay