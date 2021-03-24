News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Unanimous backing for next stage of Lowestoft £24.9m Towns Fund projects

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:55 PM March 24, 2021   
Demolition works of the Battery Green car park in Lowestoft near completion.Picture: Nick Butcher

Redevelopment of the old Battery Green car park in Lowestoft is one of the key Towns Fund projects - Credit: Nick Butcher

Unanimous approval has been given by East Suffolk Council for full business cases to be developed for projects in Lowestoft's £24.9million Towns Fund bid.

Lowestoft was confirmed as one of 100 places in the country to secure cash in the government's £3.6billion Towns Fund pot at the start of this month - a programme of funds to help towns nationwide "level up".

Five projects in Lowestoft will share the £24.9m agreed - redevelopment of the Battery Green car park for a new cultural and leisure space; a refresh of the Station Quarter with upgrades to the old Post Office, public realm and old railway building; South Beach seafront improvements; port gateway upgrades and development of the former town hall.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development. Pictur

East Suffolk Council Conservative cabinet member for economic development, Craig Rivett - Credit: Archant

On Wednesday night, East Suffolk's full council meeting unanimously agreed to accept the funding and progress the schemes to the next stage, which is for detailed business cases for each project to be drawn up.

Those will be formulated over the next 12 months so that funds can be released from 2022.

Councillor Craig Rivett, Conservative cabinet member for economic development, said it demonstrated the "committed shared hope for Lowestoft" which was a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

"Input has come from so many parts of Lowestoft - a manifestation of the aspiration of Lowestoft, of what it can be and what it should be," he said.

"The business cases for these projects must now be worked up and submitted to government for approval within 12 months.

A CGI image produced for the Lowestoft Masterplan for what the Station Quarter area could look like.

A CGI image produced for the Lowestoft Masterplan for what the Station Quarter area could look like. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

"To be able to successful deploy these projects, we need to be able to support the Place Board with evidence considered with well thought through details demonstrating the feasibility, viability and value for money these projects can provide."

Councillor Louise Gooch, from the Labour group, said: "This is wonderful news - the town has such potential, we all know this - fantastic natural beauty and fantastic beaches.

"We have an opportunity to make this a kind-of all-season, all-weather destination, and wherever possible that is what we need to be looking at.

"We need to be looking at building a town where people will find joy in a winter holiday by the sea."

East Suffolk Council Labour councillor Louise Gooch

East Suffolk Council Labour councillor Louise Gooch - Credit: Neil Coleby


Lowestoft News

