News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Hundreds of trees to be planted around east Suffolk to mark Queen's jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:26 AM November 25, 2021
East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, James Mallinder, launching the 'treebilee' campaign.

East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, James Mallinder, launching the 'treebilee' campaign. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Around 200 oak trees are being gifted to parish and town councils across east Suffolk to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

East Suffolk Council announced it was supporting the ‘Treebilee’ project started by Prince Charles to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in 2022, and confirmed each town and parish would be gifted an oak tree for the occasion.

It means around 200 will be distributed across the district, which will also aid the district’s net zero carbon ambitions.

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment, told Wednesday night’s full council meeting: “I am absolutely delighted to announce our treebilee campaign where we are donating a tree to every town and parish council in East Suffolk.

“This is a part of celebrating the Platinum Jubilee but also reinforcing our commitment of being environmentally-friendly and building sustainable communities.

“Let’s get the right tree in the right place , forming a lasting legacy for us and future generations.”

Cllr Mallinder said it would help towards the authority’s goal of becoming carbon net zero by 2030, as trees helped to absorb carbon and reduce pollution.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Like an earthquake' - Life by Lowestoft's Gull Wing construction site
  2. 2 Man rebailed following serious sexual assault on teen in Lowestoft
  3. 3 Special school trust urged to better support staff after spate of attacks
  1. 4 Couple 'stunned' at surprise pregnancy - five weeks before giving birth
  2. 5 Charity festive lights display 'continues to go from strength to strength'
  3. 6 First Light organisers to manage restyled seafront pavilion in Lowestoft
  4. 7 Fund for teen who 'touched hearts of all who knew him' tops £10,500
  5. 8 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  6. 9 Man wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm offence
  7. 10 Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach
East Suffolk Council
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Touching tributes Ethan Wright

'Ethan will be greatly missed' - tributes to teen who died in cycle crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court.

Man jailed for raping Lowestoft woman after she fell over

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist dies after collision with van

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon