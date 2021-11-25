Hundreds of trees to be planted around east Suffolk to mark Queen's jubilee

East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, James Mallinder, launching the 'treebilee' campaign. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Around 200 oak trees are being gifted to parish and town councils across east Suffolk to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

East Suffolk Council announced it was supporting the ‘Treebilee’ project started by Prince Charles to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in 2022, and confirmed each town and parish would be gifted an oak tree for the occasion.

It means around 200 will be distributed across the district, which will also aid the district’s net zero carbon ambitions.

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment, told Wednesday night’s full council meeting: “I am absolutely delighted to announce our treebilee campaign where we are donating a tree to every town and parish council in East Suffolk.

“This is a part of celebrating the Platinum Jubilee but also reinforcing our commitment of being environmentally-friendly and building sustainable communities.

“Let’s get the right tree in the right place , forming a lasting legacy for us and future generations.”

Cllr Mallinder said it would help towards the authority’s goal of becoming carbon net zero by 2030, as trees helped to absorb carbon and reduce pollution.