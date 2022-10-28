Find out more on what it takes to ‘Be A Councillor’ at special events

A council will hold events in Lowestoft and Melton next month for people interested in finding out more about representing your local area as a district councillor.

East Suffolk Council is holding two ‘Be A Councillor’ events for potential new councillors and those who wish to find out more about what being a councillor involves.

The events are non-party political, with East Suffolk Council leader, Steve Gallant giving an overview of the organisation and its functions.

Labour group leader, Peter Byatt will also be joined by Liberal Democrat and Independent group leader, David Beavan, in explaining more about their roles and obligations of being a councillor.

The first Be A Councillor event is set to take place from 6pm on Tuesday, November 8 at East Suffolk House, in Melton, with a second event at 6pm on Monday, November 14 at East Suffolk Council’s Riverside building, in Lowestoft.

Anyone wishing to attend either event can register their interest by sending contact details to democraticservices@eastsuffolk.gov.uk by Monday, November 7.















