Council's bulky waste service to resume after 'staffing pressures'

Published: 2:58 PM March 10, 2021

East Suffolk Council are set to resume their bulky waste collection service from March 15. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bulky waste collections are set to resume in a coastal district after being put on hold following staffing pressures earlier this year.

East Suffolk Council's service will restart from Monday, March 15, after being suspended on January 22 to prioritise household waste and recycling collections.

Councillor James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment, said: "We greatly appreciate the understanding from residents to suspend the bulky waste service for a short amount of time so we could focus on continuing to deliver our essential refuse and recycling collections.

"However, we are pleased to announce we can now restart the bulky waste collection service for our residents.

"When the service was suspended, all outstanding bookings were honoured, so there is no backlog to catch up with and we are ready to take new bookings now."

You may also want to watch:

Items will need to be placed outside properties before collections, with crews currently unable to enter homes or come into contact with residents.