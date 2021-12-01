Council urges people to reduce waste this Christmas

East Suffolk Council are encouraging people to reduce their waste in the run up to Christmas to help the environment.

An estimated 125,000 tonnes of plastic packaging and 83km2 of wrapping paper is thrown away in the UK every Christmas.

However, much of this waste could be recycled at home through the blue household recycling bin.

Most wrapping paper is recyclable, with the exception of paper with glitter or foil-effect papers.

Cardboard packaging and cards without glitter are also recyclable through the blue wheeled bin, as well as hard plastic, aluminium foil, newspaper, magazines, cans and plastic bottles.

Councillor James Mallinder. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Councillor James Mallinder, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for the Environment said: “Christmas is a wonderful time for relaxing, enjoying ourselves and spending time with friends and family.

“Christmas is also a time where a huge amount of additional waste is created and much of this can be recycled.

"We appreciate that what can and cannot be recycled in the blue bin at home can be confusing however paper, card, plastic bottles and cans can all easily be recycled.

"If residents are unsure whether an item is recyclable, we would urge them to check the Suffolk Recycling website or ask us through social media.

“We would also like to encourage people to consider what they are buying this Christmas and choose recyclable materials if possible, as well as being mindful of overbuying food which may ultimately go to waste.

"There is a wealth of ways we can help reduce the amount of waste produced this Christmas and if each household can make just a few small changes, it would make a huge difference across East Suffolk.”

According to the Suffolk Waste Partnership, a staggering 2 million turkeys, 74 million mince pies and 17.2 million sprouts are thrown away every Christmas.

To help save money and reduce the amount of food you throw away, try buying only what you need.

If you do have leftover, you can either freeze this or use to create another meal, such as casseroles, soups, salads and much more.

For more information on reducing food waste and recipe ideas for any leftovers, visit www.foodsavvy.org.uk