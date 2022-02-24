Council eyes crackdown on Kessingland speeding

A damaged signpost and tyre tracks across the Jaydene roundabout at Kessingland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Public protection orders are being explored to tackle speeding along the Kessingland Bypass and gathering of cars at the Gateway Retail Park.

Residents have been reporting issues since last summer over cars gathering at the retail park at night, as well as erratic driving and speeding down the Kessingland Bypass to the roundabout south of the holiday village.

Adam Robertson from the Residents Against Noise and Speed group asked East Suffolk Council on Wednesday night how it planned to tackle the problem, with the council confirming it was assessing community protection notices or public space protection orders.

A community protection notice is used on individuals for persistent anti-social behaviour, with breaches of those resulting in potential court summons or a £2,500 fine.

Mary Rudd, cabinet member for community health, said: “The council is working closely with police in relation to the car-related issues at the retail park and along the bypass, including those speeding and large numbers of cars congregating.

“Police have carried out plain clothes and uniform patrols as part of their ongoing operation, which has included Section 59 seizures of vehicles as well as crime prevention work in the area, and visits to both local residents and retail park unit owners.

“Discussions have been held about installing a barrier to prohibit use of part of the car park to prevent large numbers of cars meeting up.

“A public space protection order (PSPO) has been explored as an option, and the council is working closely with the police to ensure that if it decided to implement a PSPO there is sufficient evidence in place.

“This includes working with partners, including the MP Peter Aldous, to encourage residents to report all incidents.

“It’s important to note that a PSPO is only effective if the police has the capacity to enforce it, and therefore Suffolk police would require provision of extra patrols.

“A better first step may be a community protection notice, a CPN, and therefore a different CPN has been prepared and is ready for use if required.

“However, only three complaints have been received between the start of December and the 9th of February, so it’s unclear if this is an ongoing issue or if problems have moved to another location.

“We will continue to work with key partners, including the police, to respond to problems in these locations.”