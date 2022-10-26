Customer Services Centre to be temporarily relocated for refurbishments

A council's Customer Services Centre is set to be temporarily relocated from next week as work is carried out.

East Suffolk Council’s Marina Customer Services Centre will be temporarily relocated to Lowestoft Library as work in the reception area starts on Monday, October 31, and is expected to take three weeks.

The refurbishments will see the reception area restyled to enable the council’s ‘Digital Champions’ to help customers more easily who need support using online services.

East Suffolk Council’s customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

While the work is carried out, the Customer Services team will relocate to Lowestoft Library on Clapham Road South, where advisors will continue to be available for face-to-face appointments, offered to customers who are unable to use online or telephone services.

Lowestoft Library. - Credit: Mick Howes

Stephen Burroughes, the council's cabinet member for customer services, ICT and commercial partnerships, said: “Our Digital Champions are available for anyone who needs support to get online, not only to learn how to use our own online services but to also feel more comfortable with online shopping, banking, using email and connecting with others.

"The improvements to the reception area at the Marina Centre are another step forwards in our plans to transform services to provide a more inclusive and flexible offer to all our residents across East Suffolk and will allow our Digital Champions to help more people who find using the internet more difficult and need additional help.”

Stephen Burroughes, the council's cabinet member for customer services, ICT and commercial partnerships - Credit: Archant

Opening hours will remain the same and advisors will be available at Lowestoft Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm.

Digital Champions can help residents to use the council’s online services, such as reporting a missed bin collection or making a payment, and can also help with other digital needs, such as navigating social media, staying in touch with loved ones, online banking or making medical appointments.



