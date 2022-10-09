Council supporting residents get online with digital champions

Digital champions are now on hand to help east Suffolk residents get online.

The fully-trained helpers can support residents to use East Suffolk Council services and other online needs.

Councillor Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for customer services, ICT and commercial partnerships, said: “We now live in a digital world with the majority of information and services based online, however we know some customers find using the internet a challenge and need additional help.

"No-one should be digitally excluded and our digital champions are available for anyone who needs support to get online, not only to learn how to use our own online services but to also feel more comfortable with online shopping, banking, using email and connecting with others."

Digital champions are on hand, by appointment, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Marina Centre, Lowestoft, as well as at Halesworth Library on Tuesday.

On Wednesdays, help is available at Woodbridge, Saxmundham and Aldeburgh libraries, and at Felixstowe and Leiston libraries on Fridays.

To make an appointment, call 03330 162 000.