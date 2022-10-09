News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Council supporting residents get online with digital champions

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:11 AM October 9, 2022
Stephen Burroughes said it demonstrated that East Suffolk was providing the best facilities anywhere

Councillor Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for customer services, ICT and commercial partnerships - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Digital champions are now on hand to help east Suffolk residents get online.

The fully-trained helpers can support residents to use East Suffolk Council services and other online needs.

Councillor Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for customer services, ICT and commercial partnerships, said: “We now live in a digital world with the majority of information and services based online, however we know some customers find using the internet a challenge and need additional help.

"No-one should be digitally excluded and our digital champions are available for anyone who needs support to get online, not only to learn how to use our own online services but to also feel more comfortable with online shopping, banking, using email and connecting with others."

Digital champions are on hand, by appointment, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Marina Centre, Lowestoft, as well as at Halesworth Library on Tuesday.

On Wednesdays, help is available at Woodbridge, Saxmundham and Aldeburgh libraries, and at Felixstowe and Leiston libraries on Fridays.

To make an appointment, call 03330 162 000.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

New CCTV footage has shown the moment a burglar fell off his bike and tripped over a doorway during a burglary

Suffolk Live News | Video

CCTV shows burglar falling off bike before stealing charity bucket

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
31 new homes Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

'High quality new homes' to be unveiled at vacant town centre site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ethan Wright, 16, from Lowestoft

Suffolk Highways

Family 'extremely disappointed' at crash site proposals after teen's death

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft Lions Club Oulton Broad Gala Day 2016. Kimbolton Fireworks. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Fairground rides and food trucks at fireworks extravaganza in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon