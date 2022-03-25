Council seeking public views on fireworks ahead of potential new rules

East Suffolk Council is considering whether new measures should be introduced for firework displays on council-owned land. - Credit: Archant

A public consultation has been launched to assess whether rules on fireworks at events on council land should be reconsidered.

East Suffolk Council has launched the consultation to gather public views on firework displays on council-owned land, and see if new measures need to be introduced.

James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment, said: “For many people fireworks are a fun and enjoyable way of marking significant occasions.

East Suffolk Councillor James Mallinder - Credit: East Suffolk Council

"However, fireworks can be a real concern for some people as well as pets, farm animals and wildlife.

“This consultation is absolutely not about encouraging a wholesale ban on events of this kind, but acknowledging, as a council, that we have a responsibility to lead by example and consider the negative impacts that fireworks can have on people and animals. And this starts with events that we permit on our own land.



“We want to begin a conversation about how making small changes in our celebrations can have a positive impact on our communities and environment and I want to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the consultation so we can get a better understanding of the views of our residents.”

The consultation opens today until May 20, with people encouraged to have their say at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/new-consultation-seeks-views-on-fireworks-displays.