New app showcases walking trails in key east Suffolk towns

East Suffolk councillors Craig Rivett and Letitia Smith in Beccles on one of the walking trails. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Miles of walking trails have been showcased on a new mobile app for residents and visitors in east Suffolk.

Supported by the European Regional Development Fund, East Suffolk Council is working to encourage shoppers to hit their local high streets following the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the ERDF's Welcome Back fund, the council has partnered with health and wellness company Go Jauntly to deliver a series of new East Suffolk digital trails.

Using the free app, residents and visitors can take on over 70 miles of walking routes across the district.

These trails promote each of the district's 12 main towns and villages, including Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay.

In a joint comment, councillors Letitia Smith, cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, and Craig Rivett, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “These new digital trails will help both residents and visitors to explore more of east Suffolk, from our unique market towns to our beautiful countryside.

"As well as discovering more of the district on foot, people will inevitably spend time in their local high street, supporting our small businesses and helping our town centres to recover after the difficulties of the pandemic.

“Additionally, one of our priorities identified in our Strategic Plan is to help residents lead healthy, active lives and these new walking trails will help more people to get outside and increase their activity whilst supporting local businesses."

As well as incorporating existing walks into the app, there are an additional 25 miles of new walking routes which have been especially created for East Suffolk Council by Go Jauntly.

Hana Sutch, CEO and co-founder at Go Jauntly, said: “It’s brilliant that we have expanded into east Suffolk.

"The area is one of my favourites and so full of historic characterful towns and villages with a gorgeous coastline.

"The pandemic hit local independent businesses hard so by creating walks - exploring fabulous locations on foot - people can shop, eat, drink to their heart’s content.”

The app, which includes tips on nearby points of interest, places to eat and public toilets, is available on iOS and Android.