Slipper swap project launched to keep elderly residents safe
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
Elderly residents have been urged to trade in their old, worn-out slippers for a free upgrade in a bid to keep people safe.
The Carlton Colville, Kessingland, Southwold and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership has launched the scheme to attempt to reduce the risk of falls, slips and trips in homes.
The Slipper Swap project is being delivered by East Suffolk Council's communities team, parish and town councils and local groups and organisations.
Councillor Jenny Ceresa, chair of the community partnership, said: "Many older people are more likely to fall at home, and this can have serious consequences for their health and independence.
"We are committed to tackling social isolation in our areas and are always looking for ways we can improve the quality of life for our older residents, and we are delighted to be able to fund this project to buy them some brand-new slippers which can help them feel safer at home and prevent falls.”
If you, or someone you know, could benefit, email communities@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.
