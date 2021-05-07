Campervan ban lifted in 12 car parks by the coast

Published: 4:38 PM May 7, 2021 Updated: 5:06 PM May 7, 2021

A ban on campervans in a dozen car parks by the coast have been lifted following frustration from users.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said it had listened to concerns raised by campervan owners in recent weeks, with existing restrictions banning any vehicle which exceeds 5.5m.

In an effort to support users, restrictions have now been relaxed in 12 council car parks around the district.

Kerry Blair, head of operations at East Suffolk Council, said: "We understand the frustration of the campervan and motor caravan community who have previously been unable to park in our car parks.

"We have now explored the various options which would enable larger campervans to use our car parks, while ensuring parking spaces remain available for cars.

"Lifting the size restrictions on 12 of our car parks was the best option and we are pleased campervans and motor caravans longer than 5.5m can now use these designated car parks and enjoy a visit to one of East Suffolk's beautiful towns."

Six of the car parks, including at Southwold Pier, have lined parking places, while campervans can now use coach bays at Belvedere Road in Lowestoft and Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, as well as at Garrison Lane in Felixstowe.

Designated caravan bays will be introduced at The Grove and Manor Terrace in Felixstowe, while the remaining car parks at Harbour Quay East in Southwold, Clifflands in Felixstowe, Sutton Heath picnic area, Upper Hollesley Common, Slaughden and Thorpe Road in Aldeburgh are unlined and have a natural surface.

While vehicles may remain in the car parks overnight, sleeping in vehicles is not allowed, while no vehicle using the car parks should exceed 8m in length.

A spokesperson for the council added: "As a courtesy to other drivers, vehicles exceeding 5.5m are not permitted to park in any other council-owned car parks as these have marked bays which are only suitable for use by cars and smaller vehicles.

"Allowing large campervans and motor caravans to park in these car parks would restrict other drivers."