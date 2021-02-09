News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Technical issues mean meeting on key planning schemes is postponed

Jasper King

Published: 2:34 PM February 9, 2021   
There were plans to discuss the development of 33 new homes near Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

A meeting to discuss a number of important planning proposals was postponed due to technical reasons.

East Suffolk Council's planning committee for the north had been due to discuss a bid for 33 new homes in a field near Beccles which has sparked objection from Ringsfield and Weston Parish Council.

A decision to demolish a care home and build a new one was expected to be confirmed at Tuesday's meeting.

Councillors were also due to decide whether to convert a current care home into a HMO after criticisms were originally raised about location of the staff facilities within the accommodation such as office and sleeping accommodation; the maximum number of occupants of the accommodation and the staff numbers required to assist the occupiers of the accommodation.

The meeting will now be held on Monday, February 22 at 12.30pm.

