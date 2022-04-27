Support available to get East Suffolk residents online
A council has launched support for residents who have difficulty using online or telephone services.
To encourage people to use these services, residents can now make appointments to visit East Suffolk Council's customer services team at the Marina Centre, in Lowestoft.
Some of the team's advisors are available as fully-trained "digital champions" to provide support for customers to help them get online and learn how to manage online services themselves.
Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for customer services, said: “For many customers, online services are fast and convenient, however we know some find using the internet a challenge and need additional help.
"Our Digital Champions are available for anyone who needs support to get online, not only to learn how to use our online services but to also feel more comfortable with online shopping, banking, using email and connecting with people."
Appointments are available at the Marina Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am-4pm, and at desks at Halesworth Library on Tuesdays at the same time.
To make an appointment, call 03330 162000.
Walk-in appointments can also be made for those unable to book.