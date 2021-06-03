Boost to help people sleeping rough in coastal town

Published: 3:18 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 3:26 PM June 3, 2021

East Suffolk Council has received a £200,000 government grant to help rough sleepers in the region. Picture: PA - Credit: PA

A coastal council has secured nearly £900,000 to tackle homelessness in the area.

East Suffolk Council was awarded £878,088 from the government's Rough Sleeping Initiative to support efforts over the next year.

The boost will allow the council to continue to offer vital services including the Somewhere Stay Safe Hub, Rough Sleeping Initiative bed spaces, as well as the employment of a rough sleeper coordinator and outreach officers.

Richard Kerry, cabinet member for housing, said: "East Suffolk Council is committed to ending homelessness and rough sleeping.

"We welcome this funding from the government as we continue to build on all the good work that has taken place during the past year to help vulnerable people on the path to a secure life with a place that they can call home.

“We will continue working closely with key partners in our efforts to support rough sleepers and ensure as few as possible return to the streets by offering long-term sustainable solutions and support tailored to the individual.”