Public's resolve praised as council leader warns we must stick to rules

Published: 11:37 AM January 7, 2021

The resolve of people in East Suffolk has been praised, but a council leader has warned everyone must play their part.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said the next few weeks will be "tough" as England begins a third nationwide lockdown, but he believes there is now "light at the end of the tunnel".

Speaking at a meeting of the council's cabinet on Tuesday, January 5, he urged residents in the district to follow the new government guidelines to keep everyone safe.

He said: "I fully support the measures implemented by the government, particularly in light of the new variants which are currently in circulation, and which are dramatically increasing the transmissibility of the virus.

"Additionally, the virus is spreading quickly in the East of England and far more of our residents and communities are being affected by this latest wave.

"We know there is light at the end of the tunnel and vaccinations will make a huge difference in the months to come. However, for now, we absolutely must follow the guidance laid down to the letter, and do our bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

"This is not just about staying at home, but also following the established guidelines to wear a mask, wash hands and keep a two-metre distance from people if you do need to go out for essential reasons.

"The residents and communities of East Suffolk have shown incredible resolve during the past nine months and I know this has been a really difficult time for so many people."

Mr Gallant vowed the council would continue to help people however it can, including supporting businesses and the Home But Not Alone scheme.

He also urged people not to travel to or around East Suffolk for exercise while lockdown measures remain in place.

He said: "This is a truly beautiful part of the country with an incredible coastline which draws millions of visitors each year, but this is not a normal situation and people really should not travel anywhere unless for absolutely essential work or care related reasons, no matter how tempting it is.

"We can't wait to welcome people back to our fantastic destinations once restrictions are lifted but for now, please stay at home and stay safe."