Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Council will deliver 'co-ordinated' response housing Ukrainian refugees

Jasper King

Published: 4:24 PM March 14, 2022
local councils

Locals councils will play an integral role housing refugees from Ukraine. - Credit: Tom Chapman

A local council is set to deliver a co-ordinated response after the government announced a 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme.

The government today confirmed that there will be no limit to the number of Ukrainian refugees who can live with UK family hosts.

Hosts will receive £350 as a "thank you" from the government with a website with details expecting to go live later today.

Local councils will be integral to housing refugees and East Suffolk Council so far confirmed they will deliver a co-ordinated response with other organisations in the area.

A spokesperson said: “We are working closely with councils and colleagues across Suffolk to ensure we can deliver an effective, co-ordinated response to any proposals.

 “We are currently awaiting guidance from government and look forward to receiving further information which will enable us to proceed.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that once refugees arrive they will be allowed to stay in the UK "for at least three years".

