New operator unveiled for Waveney's leisure centres

Published: 12:48 PM January 29, 2021

Leisure facilities in Waveney are under new management as part of a new eight-year deal.

East Suffolk Council has agreed the management contract with Everyone Active to take on the day-to-day running of the Waterlane Leisure Centre, in Lowestoft, and the recently refurbished Waveney Valley Leisure Centre, in Bungay.

The council's previous contract for the sites, with Sentinel Leisure Trust, ended in October 2020.

Councillor Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for operational partnerships at East Suffolk Council. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Councillor Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for operational partnerships, said: "We are delighted by Everyone Active's commitment to deliver high-quality leisure services which provide great value for our communities.

"The council has made significant investments in its leisure centres over the past four years, delivering refreshed, state-of-the-art facilities which our communities can enjoy for many years to come.

You may also want to watch:

"We've just completed a £3.4 million refurbishment at Waveney Valley Leisure Centre and Waterlane Leisure Centre is currently undergoing extensive improvement works.

"Obviously, we have a responsibility to ensure that our investments provide value for money and maximised benefits for our communities, so it was important that we found the best fit when choosing a new operator.

"Everyone Active's bid impressed us because of the level of understanding they had of the district and the issues that exist in different urban and rural locations."

Following the reopening of Waveney Valley Leisure Centre, formerly Bungay Pool and Gym, in October, improvement works began at Waterlane, with work expected to finish in February.

Waterlane Leisure Centre, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Dan Hicks, area contract manager for Everyone Active, which is part of Sports and Leisure Management Ltd, said: "We're excited to embark on our new partnership with East Suffolk Council and introduce ourselves to the community.

"In the current circumstances, maintaining your health and wellbeing has never been so important.

"We're extremely passionate about getting more people active and we look forward to managing these centres to the highest possible standard."

Places Leisure, who had been in interim charge of the sites following delays to the procurement process as a result of the pandemic, will continue to operate the council's facilities in the south of the district.