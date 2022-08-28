Lowestoft 'on the cusp of something special', says council leader

Opinion

East Suffolk Council is working hard to make a genuine difference to towns, villages and communities, from the north of the county to the south - and the changes that are taking place in Lowestoft perfectly encapsulate the progress of our ambitions.

Whether we are leading or working in partnership with public and private sector partners to deliver important projects, we are supporting a town on the up.

We are creating opportunities for local people and businesses, and we are helping build a new reputation, which is attracting investment as well as visitors fresh to the area, experiencing the town for the very first time.

For many years, there has been a sense that Lowestoft was on the cusp of something special and you now only have to look around to see how real change is underway.

The Gull Wing crossing is progressing at pace and as is the construction of flood defences to provide reassurance for businesses and communities alike.

The internationally renowned First Light Festival has once again shone a light on the town’s huge cultural appetite and offering, and the fantastic re-imaging of the iconic, and council-owned, East Point Pavilion is a clear visual symbol of a fresh start for the town.

This is a town with enormous potential for growth, which will benefit the existing and incoming population enormously.

In 2019, we were invited to develop a proposal for a Towns Deal, as part of the Government's £3.6 billion Towns Fund initiative.

So, we helped develop the Lowestoft Town Investment Plan, which sets out the town’s regeneration ambitions, opportunities and challenges over the next ten years, and within it was a bid for £24.9m to deliver five transformational regeneration projects.

In March 2021 we secured the full amount requested, forming a ‘Towns Deal’ with the Government, which has now seen the business case for five projects recently approved.

These include the regeneration of and improvements to a range of iconic Lowestoft buildings and locations which have all now advanced to design phase – details of which will be presented to the public, businesses and visitors in the coming months.

Further information and regular updates can be found on www.thinklowestoft.co.uk with all projects due to be completed by March 2026.

We want to unlock private and public sector investment to enable growth and development; improve the quality, sustainability and range of housing stock, retain and attract younger people to work and live here; improve digital infrastructure for current and future generations – and so much more besides.

We are ambitious and our checklist is long, but no-one can deny that real progress is being made, sending out the strongest possible message about our commitment to a brighter, more sustainable future for this wonderful, historic and vibrant town.