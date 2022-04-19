Council's new trading company appoints first managing director

A council's new trading company set up to deliver crucial services in east Suffolk has appointed their first managing director.

East Suffolk Services has been set up by East Suffolk Council to operate as an 'arms-length' commercial business, separate to the council, following the conclusion of the existing contract in July 2023 with Norse.

The company will be responsible for waste and recycling collection, grounds maintenance and street cleaning.

Cassandra Clements has now been named as their first managing director, arriving from Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils, where she worked as assistant director for environment and commercial partnerships.

She said: "This is a hugely exciting time to be joining East Suffolk. I am really looking forward to the opportunity of leading the district’s public realm and waste services into a new era.

"Looking after our teams and ensuring the best possible services for our communities will be my priority.”

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said: "With appointment of Cassandra, we welcome someone who shares our progressive ambitions for the district and the way that key services should be delivered to those who use and need them every day."