Roll-out of free Wi-Fi continues in east Suffolk

Southwold Town Councillors Ian Bradbury, Jonathan Sutton, Simon Flunder and Michael Ladd, with Craig Rivett, mayor Will Windell, Julie Carpenter, Mags Lambert, and Elephant Wifi's Brendan Gannon and Dan Coombs. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The roll-out of free public Wi-Fi in east Suffolk has continued, with more Waveney towns set to join by October.

East Suffolk Council is delivering a range of digital projects aimed at strengthening the local economy and improve connectivity, with the Digital Towns programme seeing free Wi-Fi introduced in Southwold.

The scheme was switched on in Lowestoft in May in the main shopping areas of the town, as well as the seafront areas.

Supported by funding from the Getting Building Fund and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Innovative Projects fund, the new technology will be combined with bespoke business support in a bid to help local businesses and towns to grow.

The latest switch on also saw free Wi-Fi introduced in Woodbridge.

Councillor Stephen Burroughes, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for customer services, operational partnerships and digital transformation, said: “This is the latest ‘switch-on’ for free Wi-Fi zones in East Suffolk and both Southwold and Woodbridge will be able to enjoy the benefits already being enjoyed elsewhere in the district.

"This will make it easy for visitors and local people to get online when out and about.

"It is a digital scheme which we are really proud of."

The roll-out is set to continue in the coming months, with Beccles, Bungay and Halesworth set to benefit from free Wi-Fi by October 2022, along with Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham.

Councillor Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for economic development, said: “We are committed to supporting local businesses and the provision of free-to-use Wi-Fi in public areas is just one of the innovative ways we are doing this.

"As well as helping people to stay connected whilst visiting our town centres, this scheme will enable town councils and business groups to improve services and offerings to attract more visitors.”

Mayor of Southwold Will Windell said: “Southwold Town Council is delighted to be part of this new scheme which aims to help residents, visitors and businesses connect with each other.

"This new technology will help us understand how people use the town so we can improve services as well as signposting residents and visitors to the many exciting events that Southwold has to offer.”