New scheme helping to kickstart careers through volunteering

Kickstart your career - be a volunteer.

That is the strapline for a new programme that has been launched in East Suffolk.

A new Volunteering Pathways Project has been unveiled to help those aged over 18 in the district who are either unemployed or in education that is not proving successful, allowing them to access new job opportunities via volunteering.

The scheme is funded by East Suffolk Community Partnerships and East Suffolk Council and is led by Community Action Suffolk.

With East Suffolk Volunteering Pathways described as "an exciting new project", participants will engage with training to build confidence and move towards paid employment through the one-year programme.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council and chair of the East Suffolk Community Partnerships Board, said: “Through this scheme, we hope to encourage more people to become volunteers, as either a steppingstone towards employment or to use their skills and experience to help others within their communities.”

Chris Abraham, Community Action Suffolk’s chief executive, added: “I am delighted that this vital project is being launched."

Visit East Suffolk Volunteering Pathways for further details.