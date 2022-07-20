New electric vehicle charging zone earmarked for service station

An electric vehicle charging zone could be installed at a service station in Lowestoft, provided plans get the go-ahead.

A scheme has been earmarked for the "creation of charging zone" among other works at the Jubilee Filling Station close to the High Street, Lowestoft.

Plans centring around "removal of the current two jet wash unit" at the service station with the creation of a charging zone, installation of EV chargers, canopy, a sub-station enclosure and "three jet wash bays and associated forecourt works" were lodged with East Suffolk Council last month.

The Jubilee Way filling station in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mark Boggis

With agents CarneySweeney submitting plans on behalf of Motor Fuel Group, the scheme is currently "awaiting decision" with the council.

Consisting of seven electric vehicle (EV) charging points, a letter to the council from the agents states: "Motor Fuel Group is the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator with over 900 sites offering a dualfuel strategy, convenient retail and ‘food to go’.

"For the abovementioned reasons, Motor Fuel Group are looking to roll-out an extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing and new service stations across the UK to diversity their existing offer, with the aspiration to make it as easy to charge your vehicle as re-fuelling with petrol or diesel.

"The aspiration of Motor Fuel Group is to provide access to convenient and affordable charging, regardless of where the driver lives."

It adds: "Motor Fuel Group’s proposal to install new EV charging points at Jubilee Service Station should be considered positively in light of the national context and the demand for the necessary infrastructure to support electric vehicle use across the UK.

"The proposals will enhance the existing offer at the service station, without compromising the efficient operation of the facility."

With the design of the proposed EV charging area "carefully planned to positively integrate with the existing service station operation," it adds: "The charging facility offers a modern design approach, which is uncluttered and fit for purpose."

It concludes: "The EV charging proposals are considered to positively respond to the local and national planning policy context and the wider UK aspiration to promptly improve the EV charging network.

"There are no physical environmental or designation constraints which would inhibit the occupation of the site for the proposed use."