When will the Festival of Suffolk torch relay reach Waveney?

The Festival of Suffolk torch relay began in Brandon on May 13. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 550-mile Festival of Suffolk torch relay to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee will pass through Waveney later this month.

Celebrating all the county has to offer, the Festival of Suffolk will bring the torch to 250 towns and villages.

Hundreds turned out to launch the relay on Friday May 13, in Brandon.

The torch will arrive in Waveney on Thursday, May 26.

Beginning the day in Heckfield Green, the torch will pass through Stradbroke, Barley Green, Laxfield and Fressingfield before arriving in Metfield.

From there, it will travel to Bungay via St James South Elmham, All Saints South Elmham and St Michael South Elmham.

After Bungay, it will visit Mettingham, Shipmeadow and Barsham.

The following day, Friday, May 27, the torch will visit Beccles and Worlingham, before heading to the coast with stops at Barnby, Carlton Colville, Oulton Broad, Blundeston and Corton.

On Saturday, May 28, the relay will arrive in Lowestoft, before heading to Kessingland, Wrentham, Reydon, Southwold and Wenhaston.

On Sunday, May 29 it will set off from Halesworth before heading south, ultimately arriving back in Ipswich on June 1 for the Suffolk Show.