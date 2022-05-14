News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

When will the Festival of Suffolk torch relay reach Waveney?

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:38 AM May 14, 2022
The torch reaches Mildenhall with Rachel Thomas trustee for the Rickshaw and Jane Busuttil Picture:

The Festival of Suffolk torch relay began in Brandon on May 13. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 550-mile Festival of Suffolk torch relay to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee will pass through Waveney later this month.

Celebrating all the county has to offer, the Festival of Suffolk will bring the torch to 250 towns and villages.

Hundreds turned out to launch the relay on Friday May 13, in Brandon.

The torch will arrive in Waveney on Thursday, May 26.

Beginning the day in Heckfield Green, the torch will pass through Stradbroke, Barley Green, Laxfield and Fressingfield before arriving in Metfield.

From there, it will travel to Bungay via St James South Elmham, All Saints South Elmham and St Michael South Elmham.

After Bungay, it will visit Mettingham, Shipmeadow and Barsham.

The following day, Friday, May 27, the torch will visit Beccles and Worlingham, before heading to the coast with stops at Barnby, Carlton Colville, Oulton Broad, Blundeston and Corton.

Most Read

  1. 1 Taco Bell set to open in McDonald's former town centre premises
  2. 2 Coastwatch volunteer encourages public to stay on the lookout for body parts
  3. 3 WATCH: Moment teen pulls BB gun on shopkeeper
  1. 4 Man arrested and charged following robbery at Shell garage
  2. 5 Woman arrested after cannabis and edible highs seized in police raid
  3. 6 Work under way to provide beach access for everyone 
  4. 7 Blue Flag status returns to seaside town for first time since 2018
  5. 8 Talented 12-year-old twins to represent England as stature of club grows
  6. 9 Jail for man caught with £1,000 of cocaine in car
  7. 10 Find a new family for cat made homeless after a puppy moved in

On Saturday, May 28, the relay will arrive in Lowestoft, before heading to Kessingland, Wrentham, Reydon, Southwold and Wenhaston.

On Sunday, May 29 it will set off from Halesworth before heading south, ultimately arriving back in Ipswich on June 1 for the Suffolk Show.

Bungay News
Beccles News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Hooked on Fish fish and chip shop and mobile van for sale Oulton Broad, Lowestoft

Three-bed house with fish and chip shop and mobile van for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard in Beccles.

Updated

Former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard dies aged 71

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court.

Lowestoft builder threw camping chair at woman's head

Jane Hunt

person
The Air Ambulance responded

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Air ambulance responds to man in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon