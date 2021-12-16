News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

New Christmas card campaign to spread festive cheers

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:59 PM December 16, 2021
Rev Margaret Rittman, St Michael and All Angels Church, Martlesham, collecting her cards from East Suffolk House.

Rev Margaret Rittman, St Michael and All Angels Church, Martlesham, collecting her cards from East Suffolk House. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A new Christmas card campaign aims to spread festive cheers to vulnerable people in East Suffolk.

Helping to tackle loneliness and social isolation, East Suffolk Council has launched a new campaign, which will see Christmas cards being sent to some of the most vulnerable residents in the district.

As well as a festive message, the Christmas cards will include printed information with contact details of organisations and services available to those who may need help or advice over the winter months.

To help distribute the Christmas cards, local organisations and groups are being asked to contact East Suffolk Council before December 22 if they believe some residents in their communities could benefit from receiving one.

However, please note that there is limited stock available, which will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis. 

For more information contact Sharon Harkin on sharon.harkin@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or 07503 343 126.  

East Suffolk Council
Christmas
Lowestoft News
East Suffolk News

