'It's a real honour': Delight as new council chairman is elected

Cllr Jenny Ceresa has become the first female Chairman for East Suffolk Council since its formation. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A new chairman of East Suffolk Council has been elected for the 2022/23 municipal year.

Jenny Ceresa, who represents the Carlton Colville ward, was elected as the new council chairman at the annual meeting of the full council at Riverside, Lowestoft last Wednesday, May 25.

Cllr Ceresa becomes the first woman to be elected to the position at the local authority since its formation following the merger of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney district councils in April 2019.

She takes over from Oulton Broad councillor, Keith Robinson, who was elected in September 2020 and chaired the council during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Ceresa was voted in as councillor for Carlton Colville in 2015 and has since served as a member of the planning committee and scrutiny committee.

She was also elected to Suffolk County Council, for Lowestoft South, in 2017, and chairs the county council development and regulation committee.

Cllr Ceresa, who served as Cllr Robinson's deputy during his chairmanship, said: “It’s a real honour to be the first female Chairman of East Suffolk Council.

“Never, in the seven years since I was elected, did I think I'd be at the top table.”

As civic head of the council, Cllr Ceresa will represent East Suffolk in all civic and ceremonial matters, as well as presiding over meetings to ensure that debate and decision making takes place in line with procedural rules in the constitution.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said: “I am delighted to confirm the election of Cllr Jenny Ceresa to the important role of chairman for the next year.

“I'm equally pleased that Cllr Ceresa becomes the first female Chairman for East Suffolk Council since its formation following the merger of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney in April 2019.

“The Chairman holds a number of key responsibilities in their civic and ceremonial leadership of the council.

“They must transcend party politics in chairing full council meetings and acting as representative at public engagements.

“I'm certain that Cllr Ceresa will set out to fulfil these duties with admirable commitment, diligence and enthusiasm.”

Cllr Ceresa's deputy for the 2022/23 municipal year will be Martlesham and Purdis Farm ward councillor, Chris Blundell.