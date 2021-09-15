News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Town's 'confidence' hailed as First Light organisers celebrate boost

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:55 PM September 15, 2021   
first light festival

Eddie Lambert, four, front, with Maya Day, five, and Elliott Barnard, four, inside the dragon on the beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival in 2019. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Lowestoft is brimming with confidence, event organisers have claimed as they celebrate a major funding boost.

East Suffolk Council's cabinet agreed to allocate £200,000 towards the 2022 First Light Festival on South Beach following a meeting earlier this month.

In a joint statement on behalf of First Light CIC, organisers Genevieve Christie and Wayne Hemingway said: "The feel-good factor within Lowestoft that the inaugural First Light Festival created could almost be enough, but there is so much more.

first light festival

Enjoying the popular Beach Bar at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

"In addition to the not inconsiderable economic impact over that mid-summer, sunny weekend in June 2019, we are witnessing a significant number of creative-led start-ups, there is an artistic renaissance, and there are new progressive initiatives popping up all the time.

"Lowestoft is demonstrating significant self-confidence and this funding will allow First Light to build on this and deliver even more next year."

The funding includes £144,277 carried over from the amount allocated for the 2021 festival, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions and replaced with a small programme of activities.

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft.

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 53-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an incident in Lowestoft

Man punched and stamped on in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Millie Bloy, named The It List's Rising Star 

Oulton Broad hairdresser named as UK's rising star

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Police say claims they use a computer to decide if a burglary is worth investigating is inaccurate P

Crime

Men caught on CCTV stealing motorbike in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
nicola o'brian

Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon