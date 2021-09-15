Town's 'confidence' hailed as First Light organisers celebrate boost

Published: 3:55 PM September 15, 2021

Eddie Lambert, four, front, with Maya Day, five, and Elliott Barnard, four, inside the dragon on the beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival in 2019. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Lowestoft is brimming with confidence, event organisers have claimed as they celebrate a major funding boost.

East Suffolk Council's cabinet agreed to allocate £200,000 towards the 2022 First Light Festival on South Beach following a meeting earlier this month.

In a joint statement on behalf of First Light CIC, organisers Genevieve Christie and Wayne Hemingway said: "The feel-good factor within Lowestoft that the inaugural First Light Festival created could almost be enough, but there is so much more.

Enjoying the popular Beach Bar at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

"In addition to the not inconsiderable economic impact over that mid-summer, sunny weekend in June 2019, we are witnessing a significant number of creative-led start-ups, there is an artistic renaissance, and there are new progressive initiatives popping up all the time.

"Lowestoft is demonstrating significant self-confidence and this funding will allow First Light to build on this and deliver even more next year."

The funding includes £144,277 carried over from the amount allocated for the 2021 festival, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions and replaced with a small programme of activities.

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes