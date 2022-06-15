News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'An exciting time' - council hails incredible summer for town

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:20 AM June 15, 2022
The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The return of Britain's only non-stop beach festival, transformation of an iconic seafront pavilion and the unveiling of contemporary new beach huts will see thousands of people descending on Lowestoft from this weekend.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Council leaders have hailed an incredible summer for Lowestoft - as the popular First Light Festival is set to return this weekend as several major projects approach completion on the seafront.

Marquees going up on Lowestoft's South Beach ahead of the First Light Festival

Marquees going up on Lowestoft's South Beach ahead of the First Light Festival. - Credit: Mick Howes

With East Suffolk Council one of the festival’s major funders, they have welcomed the return of First Light to Lowestoft on June 18 and June 19.

The council is supporting the unique 24-hour event with £200,000 of funding, agreed in September 2021, helping to ensure an exciting programme of music, dance, theatre and performance is available for everyone to enjoy.

First Light 2022 is organised by First Light CIC as it takes place on Lowestoft’s award-winning South Beach.

New signage has been installed on East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft as it nears completion.

New signage has been installed on East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft as it nears completion. - Credit: Mick Howes

To coincide with the festival, the newly refurbished East Point Pavilion will open at noon Saturday, June 18.

Work at East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft is nearing completion.

Work at East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft is nearing completion. - Credit: Mick Howes

This iconic building is owned by East Suffolk Council and has been undergoing extensive refurbishments over the past six months to create an open, light and modern space for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Food and drink traders will feature in a space for community and cultural activities operated by First Light CIC.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The council’s 72 contemporary new beach huts, known as Eastern Edge, are approaching completion on the seafront, as is the new South Beach boardwalk.

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk - Credit: Mick Howes

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk - Credit: Mick Howes

Of the 72 huts, 36 are available for sale and 36 are available to hire on a weekly basis through www.hirebeachhuts.co.uk

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

While completion of all the huts is not expected until next month, a small number of the Eastern Edge huts are now finished and will be available to hire over the First Light Festival weekend.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Hire will be on a first come, first served basis and bookings can be made by calling 01502 586167 or emailing lowestoft.beach@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development. - Credit: Mick Howes

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development said: “This is such an exciting time for Lowestoft as a number of key projects which will drive huge interest in the town approach completion.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We are also really looking forward to the return of First Light, which attracts visitors from across the country, boosts the local economy and really puts the town on the map."

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk. - Credit: Mick Howes

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk - Credit: Mick Howes

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk. - Credit: Mick Howes

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk

Work on the new South Beach boardwalk. - Credit: Mick Howes

