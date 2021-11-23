First Light organisers to manage restyled seafront pavilion in Lowestoft
- Credit: Mick Howes
A new operator has been unveiled for the regeneration of a seafront pavilion.
With work to transform the East Point Pavilion into a "unique destination" for Lowestoft seafront set to start in January, the new operator has been confirmed.
The organisers of Lowestoft’s First Light Festival have been unveiled as the new operator for the pavilion, which is to be repurposed into an exciting community and events space.
With East Suffolk Council’s cabinet giving agreement earlier this month for First Light CIC to be the new operator, a contractor to undertake the refurbishment work is now being sought.
A six-figure revamp of the pavilion was unanimously approved in October last year as East Suffolk Council’s planning north committee gave the go-ahead for the pavilion to be redesigned internally, creating a food hall with a mix of traders within a flexible, open plan space for community and cultural activity, art, music and comedy performances.
With £720,000 from the government’s Towns Fund being used for its restoration, work is expected to start in January, ready for an Easter opening.
Supported by the council, First Light CIC will curate a programme of events and activities to be held within the pavilion, in addition to offering a unique street food offer.
First Light CIC will also use the pavilion as an office base.
Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “We are excited to be bringing this prominent building back into use.
"Once complete, the newly redesigned pavilion and its programme of events will help to attract visitors, driving regeneration in the seafront area and more widely across the town.
"Community activities will also be provided, as well as the food hall, ensuring the building can be enjoyed by residents too.”
Genevieve Christie, one of First Light CIC’s directors, said: "We’re very excited to have been appointed operator of East Point Pavilion and are already thinking about the events programme which we'll launch once it opens.
"We’re also thrilled that First Light will have a permanent base in the town.
"We’re determined that First Light Festival 2022 will be even better than before and having an office in the Pavilion will really help us with all the planning, liaising with community partners and work on festival projects."