Funding boost of up to £2,000 for local community groups

Published: 12:12 PM December 16, 2020

Shoppers on London Road North in Lowestoft ahead of the second national lockdown. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Community groups tackling crucial local problems will be offered a funding boost thanks to a new council-led scheme.

The Lowestoft and Northern Parishes Community Partnership, one of several community partnerships from East Suffolk Council, will launch its Small Grants Scheme from Friday (December 18).

The scheme will offer grants of between £250 and £2,000 to voluntary and community groups which address the area's key priorities of social isolation, mental health and childhood obesity.

The funding will be made available for projects which tackle the key priorities, which could include activities helping individuals, groups or families, helping people to live happy and healthy lives or tackling childhood obesity in primary school pupils.

Councillor Paul Ashdown. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Councillor Paul Ashdown, chairman of the community partnership, said: "I am delighted to announce the launch of the new Small Grants Scheme, which is aimed at tackling the key priorities identified by the Partnership, including social isolation, improving mental health and well-being, and addressing childhood obesity.

"We know that Covid-19 has had a big impact on our communities and we hope this funding will enable our voluntary and community groups to continue to deliver vital services or create new services in a response to local need, which has never been needed more."

The community partnerships were established following the merger of Waveney District Council and Suffolk Coastal Council to address concerns around a smaller number of councillors covering a larger geographical area, including more towns, parishes and people.

The East Suffolk Community Partnerships were established to take a solution-focused approach to local priorities.

Eight partnerships have been created, which also include Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and villages; Carlton Colville, Kessingland, Southwold and villages; and Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham and villages.

Applications are to be submitted by January 15, 2021.

For more information and full details about eligibility criteria, or to apply, go to: www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/community/community-partnerships/community-partnership-small-grant-schemes.



