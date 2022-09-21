Major funding boost for efforts to end rough sleeping in East Suffolk

A coastal council has secured almost £2.5million to tackle rough sleeping in the area.

East Suffolk Council has welcomed the allocation from the government's Rough Sleeping Initiative that will boost "long-term support".

The £2,434,258 funding is set to be awarded across the next three years towards additional support for people at risk of sleeping rough.

With the funding supporting a long-term, strategic programme to end rough sleeping, East Suffolk Council is among 303 local authorities, charities and other organisations to have received a share of up to £500m as part of the government’s flagship Rough Sleeping Initiative (RSI).

The initiative is designed to help provide emergency beds, off-the-street accommodation and wrap-around support.

A council spokesman said: "In East Suffolk, RSI funding will go towards additional emergency accommodation and resources, providing valuable services across the district in conjunction with Access Community Trust.

"Funding will also facilitate partnership work with Suffolk County Council on developing a Housing First model of support – piloted in Manchester, Liverpool and the West Midlands – for not only rough sleepers, but also young people requiring a pathway plan towards independent living."

Richard Kerry, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for housing. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Richard Kerry, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “This is a considerable funding commitment from the government and will have a significant positive impact on the council’s work towards ending rough sleeping.

“It’s not just about giving someone a roof over their head, but also about providing tailored, long-term support to help rebuild the lives of vulnerable people with often complex needs – from finding work and managing finances, to accessing mental and physical health services.

“This will strengthen the ability of our Housing Team to deliver vital services and ensure that no one feels forced to sleep on our streets.”

East Suffolk Council’s existing Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy is designed to help achieve the objective of an overarching Housing Strategy to ensure that those threatened with homelessness are provided increased support.

During the winter months, when sub-zero temperatures are forecast for three consecutive nights,the council offers additional support through the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), enabling anyone sleeping rough to access emergency accommodation and support during periods of exceptionally cold weather.