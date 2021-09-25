News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Business grants of up to £25,000 on offer to Covid-hit companies

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:40 PM September 25, 2021   
East Suffolk Council headquarters Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council's headquarters in Lowestoft.

Funding and support is available for businesses in East Suffolk which have been, and continue to be, severely affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

Delivered by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and East Suffolk Council, a new ‘Plan for the Future’ scheme begins on Monday, September 27.

Providing support to businesses in East Suffolk which have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent restrictions, the scheme looks at ways for affected businesses to recover and strengthen going forward.

Firms which are looking to bring forward investment projects that will have a significant impact on their business will be able to apply for grants of between £5,000 and £25,000 to help support their projects.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Economic Development, said: “Many local businesses have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions and so as we begin to recover, we want businesses in East Suffolk to be in the best possible position to be able to grow.

Craig Rivett East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Economic Development

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk's cabinet member for Economic Development.

"I would urge all those eligible for this support to apply.”

Grant applications will be considered on a ‘first come first served’ basis.

Priority will be given to businesses in the hospitality, tourism, leisure, events and cultural sectors as well as supply chains relating to businesses that have been forced to close.

Those outside the business rates system, such as market traders, self-employed people and home workers, will also be considered as long as they can demonstrate their business activity has been impacted by the restrictions.

Businesses which remain closed or severely impacted such as travel agents, wedding industries, nightclubs and events may also be eligible to receive support.

Investment projects must be ready to begin and scheduled to be completed by January 31, 2022.

Expert and impartial Business Growth Advisers will work with businesses to develop an action plan and complete the application.

Full details about the funding criteria will be available from Monday, September 27 at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/business  

Businesses wishing to apply for support should first contact the New Anglia Growth Hub on 0300 333 6536 or email growthhub@newangliagrowthhub.co.uk

