News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Game On! Get involved in fun inter-generational event for all

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:37 PM November 1, 2022
Water lane leisure centre, Lowestoft.

Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

It is an event that is aiming to celebrate the “joy" of traditional and new board games..

Game On! will take centre stage in Lowestoft on Saturday, November 12 as a series of activities are showcased.

The event will be held at Water Lane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft from 10am to 4pm.

The day is being co-ordinated by The Lowestoft and Northern Parishes Community Partnership (LNPCP) as part of its work to reduce social isolation, improve mental health and provide safe and warm environments.

Louise Gooch, East Suffolk Council

Louise Gooch, East Suffolk Council. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

With the event funded primarily through a grant from Lowestoft Town Council, LNPCP member for East Suffolk Cllr Louise Gooch - who represents the Kirkley and Pakefield ward - said:  "It will have a board games’ focus because playing these requires no electricity, is cheap, can be educational, and most definitely is fun.

“I see it as a drop-in session where anyone can just turn up, either alone or in company, and join in playing various games, dominoes, cards, backgammon and so forth.

“I’m seeking anyone interested in teaching games and who has their own and asking them to make contact with me at East Suffolk Council."


East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Reece Mason from Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Lowestoft man jailed for three years after grooming teenage girl

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Globe Inn on High Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Music venue closes its doors after challenging start and spiralling costs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A male motorcyclist has been injured after a crash on the A12 in Lowestoft

Motorcyclist injured after crash on A12

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft's Gull Wing Bridge, NAV1 installation 22nd October 2022

Renewable Energy | Video

New drone footage shows £126.75m third crossing 'take shape'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon