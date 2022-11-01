Game On! Get involved in fun inter-generational event for all

It is an event that is aiming to celebrate the “joy" of traditional and new board games..

Game On! will take centre stage in Lowestoft on Saturday, November 12 as a series of activities are showcased.

The event will be held at Water Lane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft from 10am to 4pm.

The day is being co-ordinated by The Lowestoft and Northern Parishes Community Partnership (LNPCP) as part of its work to reduce social isolation, improve mental health and provide safe and warm environments.

Louise Gooch, East Suffolk Council. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

With the event funded primarily through a grant from Lowestoft Town Council, LNPCP member for East Suffolk Cllr Louise Gooch - who represents the Kirkley and Pakefield ward - said: "It will have a board games’ focus because playing these requires no electricity, is cheap, can be educational, and most definitely is fun.

“I see it as a drop-in session where anyone can just turn up, either alone or in company, and join in playing various games, dominoes, cards, backgammon and so forth.

“I’m seeking anyone interested in teaching games and who has their own and asking them to make contact with me at East Suffolk Council."



