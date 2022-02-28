News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Garden waste collections resume after Storm Eunice delays

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:41 PM February 28, 2022
Bin collections East Suffolk

Garden waste bin collections have resumed in East Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Garden waste collections have resumed in east Suffolk after being suspended last week following Storm Eunice.

After East Suffolk Council had said that "unprecedented incidents" had affected the processing of collections in the district last week, householders are being encouraged to put their garden waste bins out as scheduled once more.

A council spokesman said: "Customers who did not receive their scheduled garden waste collection last week (Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25) will receive a week’s extension to their subscription.

"Our crews have worked hard to catch up on household waste and recycling collections which were not collected on Friday, February 18 due to Storm Eunice.

"The Ransomes Waste Transfer Facility near Ipswich remains closed following a fire on February 6 and the Lowestoft Waste Transfer Facility was temporarily closed on February 18 having been damaged during Storm Eunice.

"The Lowestoft facility has now reopened however due to the ongoing Ransomes closure, crews in the south of the district still need to travel further to offload waste which may delay some collections.

"If your household waste, recycling or garden waste bin is not collected on your scheduled day, please leave the bin out as crews will return the next day to collect."

