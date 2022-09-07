News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Travellers move on from ‘unauthorised’ camp at car park

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:13 AM September 7, 2022
A group of Travellers illegally set up camp on a car park on Belvedere Road in Lowestoft.

A group of Travellers illegally set up camp on a car park on Belvedere Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

A group of Travellers who illegally set up a small camp on a busy car park have now left the area.

The group had moved on to part of the car park on Belvedere Road in Lowestoft over the weekend.

After around three caravans, some motorhomes and vehicles had turned up on the Dunelm car park, East Suffolk Council and Suffolk Police were informed.

A council spokesman said: "We were made aware on Monday of an encampment of three caravans and associated vehicles on a site off Belvedere Road, in Lowestoft.

"We are liaising with Suffolk police and will provide advice to the landowner should it be requested."

Police said they were "aware of an unauthorised encampment in Belvedere Road."

A spokesman said: "We are working with partners and have visited the group and will continue to monitor the situation."

With the group having moved on from the site on Tuesday evening, a council spokesman said on Wednesday: "The encampment moved on yesterday."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
