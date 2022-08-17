Have your say on redevelopment of station building vacant for 50 years

Plans to develop a building at Lowestoft railway station, which has sat empty for over 50 years, will be examined next week. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Proposals to redevelop a disused part of Lowestoft's railway station will be put under the microscope later this month.

Residents are invited to attend a drop-in event at East Point Pavilion to scrutinise the plans, which would see the building brought back into full use to provide a restaurant, cafe and flexible workspace.

Representatives from the project team will be on hand to answer questions, including Ipswich-based KLH Architects, East Suffolk Council and Network Rail.

Councillor Craig Rivett - Credit: Mick Howes

Councillor Craig Rivett, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “This part of the railway station building, which has been empty for 50 years, is a prominent part of the town centre and has unfortunately fallen into disrepair.

"The proposed redevelopment will bring this building back into use, retaining its character while adding an attractive and welcoming new space for people to enjoy.

“This is just one of the many ambitious projects which the council is working on to regenerate Lowestoft, attracting more visitors and businesses and enhancing the town for local residents.”

The proposals form part of the council's regeneration plans, with the building falling into the Station Quarter project, along with the former Post Office.

A CGI image of how the Lowestoft Station Quarter could look - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The plans received a major boost last week when the government gave final approval for the town to benefit from a share of the £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

The town, through the Lowestoft Place Board, had bid for £24.9 million of funding for various projects, all of which are hoped to be completed by March 2026.

Ellie Burrows, route director at Network Rail Anglia, said: “I know how much the communities we serve value historic railway buildings.

"We’re pleased to be supporting the council’s plans to regenerate the area around the station by releasing part of it for redevelopment.

"Improving the appearance of the station and its surroundings could encourage more people to travel to Lowestoft by rail as well as supporting the regeneration of the wider area.”

The event will take place on Thursday, August 25 between 10am and 4pm.

For anyone unable to attend the event, an online consultation will also be available from the same day at https://eastsuffolk.co/station.